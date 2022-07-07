severe weather

Green skies in South Dakota created by storms that toppled trucks in area

SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota (KTRK) -- The sky over Sioux Falls, South Dakota turned green just before severe weather slammed the area earlier this week.

Check out these pictures that were posted to Twitter on Tuesday.



Storms in the area toppled trucks and knocked out power to thousands of homes.

The National Weather Service said green skies typically mean a storm can produce very large hail due to the high water content in the clouds.

The storms in South Dakota produced hail about the size of a quarter.

