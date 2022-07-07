Green skies in South Dakota created by storms that toppled trucks in area

Check out these pictures that were posted to Twitter on Tuesday.
The approach. @NWSSiouxFalls @keloland @dakotanews_now pic.twitter.com/NOl35jIlpt— jaden 🥞 🍦 (@jkarmill) July 5, 2022
Storms in the area toppled trucks and knocked out power to thousands of homes.
The National Weather Service said green skies typically mean a storm can produce very large hail due to the high water content in the clouds.
The storms in South Dakota produced hail about the size of a quarter.
