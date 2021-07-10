wedding dress

Great-grandma finally finds dream wedding dress 70 years after marriage

When she got married in 1952, Black women were not allowed in bridal shops, she said
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Great-grandma finds dream wedding dress

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- A great-grandma in Birmingham, Alabama recently had a life-long wish come true.

The 94-year-old married the love of her life nearly 70 years ago, but there was something she was not allowed to do, until now.

Martha Mae Ophelia Moon Tucker was watching the elaborate wedding scene in the movie, "Coming to America," when her granddaughter heard her whisper that she always wanted to try on a wedding gown.

That's when Tucker's granddaughter got with other cousins and made it happen!

The family booked an appointment at David's Bridal, giving Tucker a chance to finally say yes to the dress!

"I's getting married," Tucker said to a local news station.

"Our grandmother has sacrificed so much for us, so to be able to turn around and grant her a 'want,' that was just priceless for me," said Angela Strozier, one of Tucker's granddaughters.

Her family wasn't the only ones she sacrificed for either. Tucker dedicated more than 50 years of her life as a poll worker to make sure Black votes counted, ABC 33/40 reported.

Tucker got married in the south in 1952. She said, at the time, Black women were not allowed in bridal shops, so she wore a blue dress someone loaned her.

When asked how she felt about her special day, she said she didn't want to take the dress off. She also expressed how grateful she is for her grandkids' efforts.

"I looked in the mirror at myself wanting to know who is that," Tucker said. "Yeah, I was very excited! I felt great! I told ya, it felt just like I was getting married!"

Tucker has four children, 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Now, they have their sights set on throwing a reception.

ABC 33/40 contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingalabamawedding dressu.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEDDING DRESS
Walt Disney World Fairytale Weddings
Long Island artist paints live portraits at weddings
Newlyweds open Long Island's only Vegas-style wedding chapel
"COVID Can't Beat Love": The Great Wedding Giveaway
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
2 Houston COVID testing sites reach capacity before holiday gatherings
Fort Bend County COVID's threat level raised to orange
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Show More
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Multiple animals found living in filthy conditions, HPD says
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
More TOP STORIES News