Grandpa arrested after boy, 4, shoots and kills 2-year-old cousin in California

EMBED </>More Videos

A toddler has died after being accidentally shot by a 4-year-old cousin who got hold of a gun at a home in Muscoy on Friday, sheriff's officials say. (KABC)

MUSCOY, California --
A 53-year-old grandfather has been arrested for child endangerment after a 4-year-old got hold of his gun and fatally shot the man's 2-year-old granddaughter, sheriff's officials say.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials said the 4-year-old boy got access to the weapon and accidentally opened fire on the 2-year-old girl at a home in Muscoy, California.


According to neighbors, the child's mother was crying as emergency crews tried their best to save the little girl.
"When they brought her out, she had a little patch right here over her chest. It didn't look like a big hole. They were pumping it as they put her in the ambulance," shared witness Bubba McBath.

The wounded child was transported to a nearby hospital and died about an hour later, sheriff's officials said.

Her mother, supported by another woman, was taken to sheriff's headquarters with other family for questioning.

The boy allegedly involved in the shooting was also visibly distraught as he was carried out of the home.

After several interviews, investigators determined Cesar Lopez, the victim's grandfather, left the gun in a place that was accessible to kids. Lopez was arrested and will be booked for child endangerment and felon in possession of a firearm.

Neighbors said a gun is something no child should have access to.

"Firearms should be put up in a safe place, a gun case or anything, so it won't be easy access for the children..." a neighborhood resident said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child killedchild shotshootinggun violenceCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
First responders describe effort to save doctor's life after shooting
Houston doctor shot to death remembered by peers and patients
Man killed in drive-by shooting in southeast Houston
Multiple agencies investigating toddler's death in daycare van
Deadly gunfight with 7 robbery suspects caught on camera
Cheap rides: City of Pasadena having vehicle auction
AstroWorld employees celebrate 50-year reunion Saturday
Winning numbers drawn for $433M Mega Millions jackpot
Show More
Target teacher discount on school supplies begins today
Roseanne defends Valerie Jarrett tweet on YouTube
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Trump says NFL protesters should be suspended
Galveston Island to host dog surfing competition
More News