Grandmother shot to death, found by daughter and grandson

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are searching for the suspect who killed a grandmother inside her southeast Houston home.

Police say the woman's body was discovered around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at the 5800 block of Flamingo Drive by her daughter and grandson. Authorities say she was found in the bedroom of her home with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police also say the woman's home was shot at multiple times around 1 a.m on New Year's Eve.

"We believe the same shooter may have returned this evening to finish what they started on New Year's Eve," said Detective Michael Arrington with Houston police homicide. "Can't confirm, but we believe that's the case."

Investigators found a door open toward the side of the house and believe that's likely how the suspect got in.

According to investigators, the woman is between 60 and 65 years old.

Police are asking for witnesses who saw vehicles or anyone walking around on New Year's Eve to call Crime Stoppers or HPD homicide.

