Grand Prix of Houston begins today at NRG Park

HOUSTON (KTRK) -- It's Fast Friday here in Houston with the big Indycar racing starting today.

The Houston Grand Prix is a three day festival happening at NRG Park. The track is 1.7 miles long with 10 turns and five pedestrian bridges so you'll be able to get a great view and a great feel for just how fast these drivers are going.

Last year's race ended in a major crash that injured about a dozen fans and ended the career of four time champion Dario Franchitti. This time around, organizers say they've pushed back the stands in some high speed areas and re-paved parts of the track to make it smoother.

Current Indy 500 champ Ryan Hunter-Reay says he's ready to take care of business.

"It's another Indy car weekend and that means another hard fought race," Hunter-Reay said. "We had two of them so last year we had two mechanical failures here so we feel like we have some serious unfinished business here in Houston."

The three day racing festival runs from today through Sunday, June 29.

There will be lots of activities and you can get tickets for just $10.

For more information, visit GrandPrixHouston.com.