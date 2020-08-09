Man killed after crash split car in half on Grand Parkway

@HCSO_4Patrol units responded to 2900 W. Grand Pkwy N. at Morton Rd regarding a one vehicle major accident with one fatality. Traffic units are enroute to the scene. Expect lane closures. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/UCIcb7Kcjw — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) August 9, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Traffic was shut down for several hours on the Grand Parkway after a deadly crash early Sunday morning, according to deputies.Deputies said a man died after speeding northbound in the 2700 block of the West Grand Parkway North at Morton around 4:20 a.m.The man lost control of the wheel and crossed the median, striking a retaining wall on the southbound side.Northbound and southbound lanes were expected to be shut down until at least 10 a.m.