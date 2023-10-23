Car crash leaves child dead after vehicle may have run red light, Sugar Land PD says

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is dead and four are hospitalized after a crash in the Sugar Land area Sunday afternoon, police said.

The Sugar Land Police Department said it responded to a call at about 4:16 p.m. where a deadly crash happened between Grand Parkway and East Riverpark Drive.

According to police, there were a total of seven people involved in the crash.

Paramedics pronounced one child dead, and another child transported to a hospital.

Additionally, another three were transported to hospitals through an ambulance, and two others refused medical assistance.

Officers are investigating the possibility of one vehicle running a red light.

An active investigation is ongoing on how the crash unfolded and if anyone will be charged.

