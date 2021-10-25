Perfect for your Halloween Party, Chaz shares his Pumpkin Pie Punch Recipe

It's that spooky time of year! ABC13 and Goya Foods have teamed up to bring you a recipe that's perfect for the season! Chaz shares his Pumkin Pie Punch recipe! This unique drink is sweet, tasty and packed with GOYA flavor. It's sure to be a hit at your Halloween party!
This Week's Recipe: Pumkin Pie Punch
Ingredients
1 Can GOYA Cream of Coconut, chilled
1/2 Cup Heavy Cream (35%)
1/4 Cup Powdered Sugar
1/4 Tsp Vanilla Extract
8 Cups Apple Cider
1 Can GOYA Organic Pumpkin Puree
2 Tsp Pumpkin Pie Spice
1 Bottle GOYA Ginger Beer, chilled
1 1/4 Cups Dark Rum (Optional)
Instructions
Step 1 - Beat hardened cream of coconut, heavy cream, icing sugar and vanilla in chilled mixing bowl with electric mixer on high speed for 1 minute or until creamy. Beat for 2 to 3 minutes or smooth, light and fluffy. Chill until ready to use.
Step 2 - Meanwhile, whisk together apple cider and pumpkin puree until blended. Strain through fine meshed strainer into pitcher or punch bowl. Stir in rum if using and pumpkin pie spice. Refrigerate for 1 to 2 hours or until chilled.
Step 3 - Before serving, stir in chosen soda. Serve punch in glasses. Garnish with dollop of whipped coconut cream and pinch pumpkin pie spice.
GOYA Foods turns 85 this year! The premier source for authentic Latino cuisine, Goya Foods is the largest, Hispanic-owned food company in the United States. Founded in 1936 by Don Prudencio Unanue and his wife Carolina, both from Spain, the Goya story is as much about the importance of family as it is about achieving the American dream. Learn more about GOYA Foods.