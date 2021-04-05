Pooja Makes A Sweet and Savory Salad with Mango and GOYA Black Beans

Spring calls for a picnic with the fam! We've partnered with Goya Foods to bring a fresh new dish that can be prepared in a flash! Pooja shows us a special salsa recipe that's packed with sweet mango and savory GOYA Black Beans! This is a perfect addition to any Spring party or cookout, serve it up with a side of chips and enjoy!
This Week's Recipe: Mango Black Bean Salsa
Ingredients
1 Can GOYA Black Beans, drained and rinsed
1 Cup of Chopped Mango
1 Jar GOYA Pimiento Rojos, drained and chopped
1 tbs Finely Chopped Cilantro
1 tbs GOYA Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1 tbs GOYA Lemon Juice
1 tsp GOYA Salsita Chipotle Chile
tsp GOYA Adobo Seasoning
Instructions
1- In medium bowl, add black beans, mango, pimientos and cilantro; set aside.
2- In small bowl, mix together olive oil, lemon juice, hot sauce (if desired), and Adobo.
3- Pour olive oil mixture over black bean mixture; stir to combine. Serve chilled or at room temperature.
Get A Printable Recipe
Tried this recipe?
Mention @abc13houston or @goyafoods on Facebook or Instagram!
Join the cooking party by using the tag #GoyaCooking.
GOYA Foods turns 85 this year! The premier source for authentic Latino cuisine, Goya Foods is the largest, Hispanic-owned food company in the United States. Founded in 1936 by Don Prudencio Unanue and his wife Carolina, both from Spain, the Goya story is as much about the importance of family as it is about achieving the American dream. Learn more about GOYA Foods.