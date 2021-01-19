Gov. Abbott to host COVID-19 discussion in Houston today as mayor says local officials were left out

I see where the Governor is coming to Houston specifically the Texas Medical Center for a round table conversation on vaccine distribution. Neither City nor County healthcare Directors are included. Surly this is an oversight. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) January 19, 2021

Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd

Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD

Executive Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs of the University of Texas System John Zerwas, MD

Houston Methodist President and CEO Marc Boom, MD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Gov. Greg Abbott will be in Houston today to host a roundtable discussion about health-related legislative priorities for Texas.The discussion is set for 12:15 p.m. at Houston Methodist Hospital.Abbott is also expected to provide an update on COVID-19 vaccination efforts.But the governor is already getting some criticism from Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, who it appears will be left out of the discussion.There is no word yet on whether the governor does plan to meet with them, but this is who we know is included:Getting the COVID-19 vaccine for some Texans has been a challenge. One woman told ABC13 her husband had an appointment for the shot on Sunday, but when they showed up to the location, nobody was there."No confirmation, no reschedule of an email to say, 'Go to another or your appointment's rescheduled. Sorry, we over scheduled.' None of that," said Marchelle Debraine.Right now in the United States, more than 12 million doses of the vaccine have been administered.