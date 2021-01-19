covid-19 pandemic

Gov. Abbott to host COVID-19 discussion in Houston today as mayor says local officials were left out

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Gov. Greg Abbott will be in Houston today to host a roundtable discussion about health-related legislative priorities for Texas.

The discussion is set for 12:15 p.m. at Houston Methodist Hospital.

ABC13 will stream the roundtable live in the video player above and our free streaming apps for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV.

Abbott is also expected to provide an update on COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

But the governor is already getting some criticism from Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, who it appears will be left out of the discussion.

"I see where the Governor is coming to Houston specifically the Texas Medical Center for a round table conversation on vaccine distribution. Neither City nor County healthcare Directors are included. (Surely) this is an oversight. St," the mayor wrote.



There is no word yet on whether the governor does plan to meet with them, but this is who we know is included:

  • Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd
  • Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD
  • Executive Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs of the University of Texas System John Zerwas, MD
  • Houston Methodist President and CEO Marc Boom, MD


Getting the COVID-19 vaccine for some Texans has been a challenge. One woman told ABC13 her husband had an appointment for the shot on Sunday, but when they showed up to the location, nobody was there.

"No confirmation, no reschedule of an email to say, 'Go to another or your appointment's rescheduled. Sorry, we over scheduled.' None of that," said Marchelle Debraine.

Right now in the United States, more than 12 million doses of the vaccine have been administered.





Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustontexas newsgreg abbottcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 PANDEMIC
Teen admits breaking quarantine was 'selfish decision'
Teen jailed in Cayman Islands for breaking quarantine released
Trump lifts some COVID-19 travel bans, Biden plans to block
Mayor warns bar owners and bargoers to 'love your family'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Drunk driver died in crash that killed innocent Houston mom
Melania Trump asks Americans to 'choose love' in her farewell
Rain chances and sea fog return this week
Mayor warns bar owners and bargoers to 'love your family'
Trump lifts some COVID-19 travel bans, Biden plans to block
Texans continue to worry about second COVID-19 vaccine dose
Mets fire GM after ESPN story on explicit texts to female reporter
Show More
18 family members get COVID-19 after holiday gathering
TSU debate team to be part of virtual Inauguration Day event
Killen's Barbecue launches new location in The Woodlands
Teen admits breaking quarantine was 'selfish decision'
City Council to review policies after controversial post
More TOP STORIES News