Girl, 12, dies after snow fort collapses on her outside church

Two girls, ages 9 and 12, became trapped under a snow fort they had built outside an Arlington Heights church. The 12-year-old girl died.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Illinois --
A 12-year-old girl died Sunday after a snow fort collapsed on her, police said.

The girl had built a snow fort with a 9-year-old girl near a snowbank at about 2:40 p.m. outside the Rothem Church.

The fort collapsed on both girls, killing the 12-year-old girl.

The girls were with their families attending church services and went outside to play in the snow. A weekend snowstorm had dropped several inches of snow across the Chicago area.

Family members began to look for them and found them underneath the snow.

The 12-year-old was in cardiac arrest when she was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead at about 4:30 p.m.

The 9-year-old girl was taken to Northwest Community Hospital and treated for hypothermia. She was being held Sunday night for observation, Arlington police said.
Two girls became trapped while playing in a snowbank Sunday afternoon.



Arlington police called the incident an accident and did not suspect foul play.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office is scheduled to do a post-mortem on Monday.

The girls' identities were not immediately released.
