Beware of this 'unwanted gift card' scam following Christmas

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As holiday celebrations wrap up, be on high alert for criminals trying to take advantage of you with potentially enticing schemes.

The Memorial Village Police Department put out a warning in their weekly newsletter about the "unwanted gift card scam."

They said suspects will approach someone, often times in a parking lot or online, offering to sell a gift card at a discounted rate.

"They can make the card appear to have a valid balance, so the scam looks real," police said.

Once you pay for the card, police said scammers will either swap it out for one without any funds linked to it or transfer money off the card.

Memorial Village police are cautioning people to be aware of the unsolicited offers because many of them are frauds.

