Fight among 3 patients leads to 1 of them dead at Houston Behavioral Healthcare Hospital, police say

Houston police were called to Gessner Road at Kempwood Drive in the Spring Branch North area, where at least one person died at a behavioral hospital.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A fight inside a behavioral hospital in Houston's Spring Branch North area left one man dead and another injured on Wednesday afternoon.

The Houston Police Department said its Northwest Patrol officers and homicide investigators responded to the 2800 block of Gessner Road at Kempwood, where Houston Behavioral Healthcare Hospital is situated.

HPD confirmed a man died at the hospital while a second person was rushed to treatment and stabilized.

According to Lt. Larry Crowson of HPD, three male patients were fighting inside the facility at about 1 p.m. No weapons were involved, but two people suffered unspecified traumatic injuries.

Police detained one of the patients, but Crowson added that they don't know if he's responsible for the others' injuries.

According to Houston Behavioral Healthcare Hospital's website, the facility is owned by California's Aurora Behavioral Healthcare LLC, which touts itself as "one of the largest privately held psychiatric hospital companies in the country, serving thousands of patients every year."

The website says it offers a variety of inpatient and outpatient programs for emotional, behavioral, and chemical dependency issues.