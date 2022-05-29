Georgia boat crash leaves 5 dead; man charged with boating under influence

EMBED <>More Videos

Bodies of 3 missing boaters recovered after Georgia fatal boat crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- Search teams recovered the bodies of three missing passengers Sunday following a deadly boating accident in Georgia.

Their bodies were found in water about 14 feet deep, and in close proximity to each other, officials said.

This brings the death toll from the crash to five people.

Two boats collided Saturday on the Wilmington River near Savannah.

One of the boats had six people on board. The other one had three. Four people were taken to the hospital.

RELATED: 14 injured, 1 critically after boat explodes during refueling on Illinois River, authorities say

One of the surviving boaters, Mark Christopher Stegall, 45, has been charged with boating under the influence, Mark McKinnon of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said.

This crash is the second involving a boat and serious injuries on the Wilmington River in May. A local businessman was killed May 5 when a boat he was aboard struck an unlit channel marker near the Savannah Yacht Club and he was hit on the head by an unknown object, authorities said.

Traditionally, Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest of the year for recreational boaters.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
georgiaduifatal crashu.s. & worldaccidentboat accidentcrash
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
DOJ to review law enforcement's response to Uvalde shooting
Pres. Biden, first lady visit TX to honor victims of school shooting
Flight cancellations kick off Memorial Day weekend
US census estimates over half a million Texans missed in 2020 count
Strawberry recall linked to possible hepatitis A outbreak: FDA
TX to resume grading public schools based on students' STAAR results
15-year-old boy shot and killed in north Harris County, HCSO says
Show More
Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul arrested for DUI in CA
Driver in custody after 2 officers injured in SE Houston, HPD says
79-year-old pedestrian killed after hit and run in east Houston
Car accident leads to heavy gunfire exchanged in SE Houston, HPD says
Texas school shooter was in classroom for 77 minutes
More TOP STORIES News