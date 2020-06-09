Society

Houston-area speed artist creates George Floyd portrait during memorial service

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As hundreds of mourners packed the Fountain of Praise Church on Tuesday to honor George Floyd, a speed artist worked on a portrait of Floyd.

During a song by gospel singer Dray Tate, Houston-based speed artist Ange Hillz worked to recreate an image of Floyd in white paint on a black backdrop.

Hillz is known for creating paintings in minutes, sometimes seconds.

He's an Rwanda-born artist who is known for creating paintings for former president George W. Bush, the Houston Astros and many others.

Floyd was 46 years old when he was killed May 25 as a white Minneapolis officer pressed a knee on Floyd's neck as the dying man cried out for his mother.

Floyd's death sparked international protests and drew new attention to police treatment of African Americans in the U.S. Some 6,000 people attended a public memorial service for Floyd in Houston on Monday.

