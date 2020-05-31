Society

J. Cole attends George Floyd protest in his hometown of Fayetteville, North Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina -- Music artist J. Cole was among the attendees of a George Floyd protest in Fayetteville, his hometown, on Saturday.

He was spotted in a crowd of protesters downtown, before the group headed down Hay Street.

The protest in Fayetteville started around 3 p.m. at a Walmart.

Rakeem Jones organized the protest. Back in 2016, Jones was in the headlines after he was punched in the face
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfayettevilleprotestgeorge floyd
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protests for George Floyd continue for second day in Houston
Gov. Abbott to deploy state resources to Texas cities
Houston leaders call for peace during day 2 of protesting
Mayor asks city to report violence during George Floyd protests
LIFTOFF! SpaceX Falcon 9 leaves the pad at Kennedy Space Center
Family members of George Floyd speaks out after protests in Houston
George Floyd, cop charged in his death worked at same nightclub
Show More
News crew shot with pepper balls by police during protest
Former classmates gather for George Floyd vigil in Third Ward
The morning after: Damage left behind after downtown chaos
PARKING LOT: Massive US-59 closure causing major delays
Emergency water leak repair may cause low pressure today
More TOP STORIES News