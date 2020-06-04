Business

Foot Locker temporarily closes stores in Texas for George Floyd memorial

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Foot Locker announced it's temporarily closing some stores to honor George Floyd.

Stores in Texas will close this coming Monday and Tuesday to coincide with Floyd's memorial services in Houston.

A tweet from the chain's social media pages mentioned the recent deaths of other African Americans, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

"We want to both pay our respects and celebrate the memories of so many black lives that have been wrongfully taken from us," the tweet said.



Stores in Minnesota and North Carolina will also close.
