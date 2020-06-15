Society

Barbra Streisand gifts Disney stock to George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter Gianna

Singer Barbra Streisand recently gave George Floyd's daughter Gianna shares of Disney stock, one of many gifts the 6-year-old has received to honor her father.
By ABC7.com staff
As marches have been held around the world to protest the death of George Floyd, many people are reaching out in gestures of support to his 6-year-old daughter Gianna.

Singer Barbra Streisand recently gifted Floyd's daughter with shares of Walt Disney Co. stock.

"Thank You @barbrastreisand for my package, I am now a Disney Stockholder thanks to you," Gianna posted on her Instagram page.



Streisand also included two of her original studio albums as part of a package sent to Gianna.

The number of shares and their value was not disclosed.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.

Others have also been moved to support Gianna and Floyd's family.

Texas Southern University in Houston has offered to grant Gianna a full-ride scholarship if she chooses to attend the school.

RELATED: 'Dad changed the world' - George Floyd's daughter speaks out

EMBED More News Videos

George Floyd's daughter Gianna spoke to ABC's Eva Pilgrim about her dad.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydisneygeorge floyd
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Big Shell Freedom Over Texas announcement expected today
Teen accused of spray-painting racial slurs on 16 vehicles
Supreme Court makes historic ruling on LGBT employment discrimination
1 man killed when 3 people open fire at block party
SPONSORED: Spoil dad on Father's Day with Elita's Pernil Asado recipe
Man thrown into water during crash on Galveston Causeway
Overturned 18-wheeler on I-10 causes hazmat spill
Show More
How the Houston-area is celebrating Juneteenth this year
Man prays over Pct. 4 deputies at gas station
Need a COVID-19 test? Check out this list
COVID-19 cases by zip codes and county-by-county
Man thrown from boat missing in Kemah
More TOP STORIES News