gas prices

Northern CA gas station manager fired after 69 cents-a-gallon mistake

His family has started a GoFundMe to help re-pay the lost revenue.
EMBED <>More Videos

CA gas station manager fired after 69 cents-a-gallon mistake

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. -- The manager who misplaced a decimal point at a Northern California gas station pricing premium gas for just 69 cents a gallon has now been fired.

The manager at the Shell gas station in Rancho Cordova, Calif., accidentally moved the decimal point to the wrong spot.

Hundreds of drivers ended up getting the cheap gas for several hours before the mistake was discovered costing the gas station $16,000.

VIDEO: Glitch at NorCal gas station gives customers 69 cents a gallon price for hours
EMBED More News Videos

Drivers filling up at a Shell station in Rancho Cordova, Calif. took advantage of a glitch that temporarily lowered the price to 69 cents a gallon.



"I put all three prices on there, except the diesel. The last one kind of didn't go. So, I just took responsibility for it and said yeah it's my fault," said John Szczecina, gas station manager.

Gas stations across the country have been dealing with record-breaking gas prices.

Szczecina says he's worried about getting sued by the station owners, so his family has started a GoFundMe to help re-pay the lost revenue.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymoneygas pricesshellconsumer
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GAS PRICES
Gas station owner posts sign for drivers: 'We hate our gas prices too'
$5 gas is here: AAA says nationwide average hits new high
$5 a gallon average cost of gas at pumps across the United States
US inflation hits new 40-year high of 8.6%
TOP STORIES
Lackland Air Force Base on lockdown after 'shots fired' nearby
Russian court extends detention for WNBA star Brittney Griner
Handwritten notes show what Abbott was told after Uvalde shooting
Here's when we expect the worst air quality from the Saharan haze
9-year-old shot and killed, mother injured in NW Houston, police say
Texas congressman pitches $100M spending for mental health programs
3 boys were sitting on curb when gunman ran by and shot them, HPD says
Show More
Houston bar scores city's first-ever national James Beard Award
Woman riding in car killed by shooter in black SUV, HPD says
Lizzo changes words in new song 'Grrrls' to replace ableist slur
Hunter Biden's ex-wife Kathleen Buhle speaks out in 1st TV interview
Next Jan. 6 committee hearing postponed, no reason given
More TOP STORIES News