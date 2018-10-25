Gas station clerk goes missing after online date

A gas station clerk is missing after family members say she met a man on an online dating site.The mystery man sent a Lyft to take 25-year-old Kamari Long-Garcia into Houston for a date the two had planned.Family members said she's now been missing for 13 days. She got in the Lyft on Oct. 12 at an apartment complex near Huffmeister Road. No one has seen or heard from her since.Long-Garcia works at the Exxon gas station on Barker Cypress *Road* near Cypress-North Houston Boulevard. Her boss, Harman Singh, said he's known Long-Garcia for years. He's grown more worried with every passing day.He said he keeps trying Long-Garcia's cell phone. There's no answer."We are worried. You have to be. She was a loyal employee. Honest to God, she was just honest and loyal. Whatever she felt, she'd tell you. She was always laughing. She was always joking around," said Singh. "She's missed. She's definitely missed."Constable Mark Herman said his deputies did file a missing person's report regarding Long-Garcia's disappearance. Detectives with the Harris County Sheriff's Office are now investigating the case.Anyone with information, can reach the missing persons unit at 713-274-9360.