Gas station clerk disappears after online date, family says

EMBED </>More Videos

Gas station clerk goes missing after online date

By
CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
A gas station clerk is missing after family members say she met a man on an online dating site.

The mystery man sent a Lyft to take 25-year-old Kamari Long-Garcia into Houston for a date the two had planned.

Family members said she's now been missing for 13 days. She got in the Lyft on Oct. 12 at an apartment complex near Huffmeister Road. No one has seen or heard from her since.

Long-Garcia works at the Exxon gas station on Barker Cypress *Road* near Cypress-North Houston Boulevard. Her boss, Harman Singh, said he's known Long-Garcia for years. He's grown more worried with every passing day.

He said he keeps trying Long-Garcia's cell phone. There's no answer.

"We are worried. You have to be. She was a loyal employee. Honest to God, she was just honest and loyal. Whatever she felt, she'd tell you. She was always laughing. She was always joking around," said Singh. "She's missed. She's definitely missed."

Constable Mark Herman said his deputies did file a missing person's report regarding Long-Garcia's disappearance. Detectives with the Harris County Sheriff's Office are now investigating the case.

Anyone with information, can reach the missing persons unit at 713-274-9360.

Follow Steve Campion on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing womanonline datingCypress
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Former Harris Co. deputy indicted in unarmed man's killing
Officials in Baytown working to fix problems at voting locations
Houston drivers dodge giant industrial spool on freeway
Check your neighborhood for sex offenders on Halloween
Harden to miss next 2 Rockets games with hamstring strain
Defense Secretary expected to send troops to US-Mexico border
Alex Bregman among 3 Astros up for Gold Glove awards
Some defending transgender Tomball HS student charged in fight
Show More
Mom missing after leaving her kids in NW Houston store
2 die after falling from overlook in Yosemite National Park
Investigation into package sent to Biden, bombs sent to Dems
Sittin' on Swangas: HCSO car gets hooked up with rims
Pipe bomb device sent to actor Robert De Niro in Tribeca
More News