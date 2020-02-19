Gas station clerk opens fire on truck that rammed gas pumps

North officers are at 8600 Fulton. Suspect intentionally rammed a gas pump and front of convenience store. Store owner shot at the truck when suspect hit the storefront. 202 pic.twitter.com/hN61kwsXAy — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 19, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A store clerk opened fire on the driver of a pickup truck after they rammed a gas pump in north Houston early Wednesday.The chaos happened in front of a convenience store in the 8600 block of Fulton at Berry Road.Cell phone video shows a dark colored truck driving into the side of the store and backing up into the pump, as well as another vehicle before crashing into the gas pump again.The clerk working inside the store fired shots toward the driver when the truck crashed into the building.Jose Rota said he opened fire in fear before the driver took off."I was scared for my life for real," Rota said. "I didn't know what was going on because he was hitting everybody."The driver was able to get away, leaving extensive damage to the pumps and building.