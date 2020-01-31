Society

Man wearing gas mask panics passengers on Houston-bound flight

By
GRAPEVINE, Texas (KTRK) -- A gas mask-wearing man was escorted off a commercial flight Thursday after causing a panic, according to a passenger on board.

"Just FYI flight 2212 to Houston was delayed an hour because you let this guy on the plane wearing a gas mask," Joseph Say wrote on Twitter. "This then panicked people on the plane and we had to wait for him to be escorted off."



In an interview with ABC13, Say described the bizarre incident that took place before the scheduled take-off from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

According to Say, passengers became worried after a man boarded the American Airlines flight Thursday wearing a gas mask and a black beanie.

"I had a seat in the back. I was sitting there. I was talking to the lady next to me. We heard a little bit of commotion," Say recalled. "I looked up and saw a guy coming onto the plane wearing a full gas mask, which was kind of odd. He didn't have a filter, which I thought was more strange."

WATCH: Witness walks ABC13's Steve Campion through exactly what led up to the masked passenger being escorted off the plane
EMBED More News Videos

Witness Joseph Say said the woman sitting next to the masked passenger said he was wearing the mask to make a statement.



Say continued, "Immediately, people start talking in the back of the plane. They were worried. Most people wanted him off the plane."

Say added the incident delayed the flight. He said people wanted to know why he had the gas mask on.

When asked by a flight attendant to remove the mask, Say said the man refused. He eventually walked off the plane after the crew called security.

"What we heard from the lady sitting next to him was he said he wanted to make a statement. I don't know what the statement was. I'm not sure what his goals were. To me, it seemed inconsistent," Say said. "You couldn't see his face. You couldn't identify any features on him. People were worried he had sneaked something on-board and that he had the mask for his own safety."

It wasn't known why he was wearing the facial gear or if he was charged with a crime.

Flight 2212 was scheduled to leave DFW International Airport just before 7 p.m. Thursday, but took off 50 minutes late. It arrived at 9:07 p.m. at Bush Intercontinental Airport.



On Friday, American Airlines told ABC13, "The passenger was rebooked on the next flight to Houston, and flew without the mask on yesterday evening."

The airline also added the masked passenger flew into DFW from Los Angeles.

Here was American Airlines' original response to a question about the incident:


Follow Steve Campion on Twitter and Facebook.

RELATED: Houston flight to Amsterdam diverted due to disruptive passenger
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydallasair travelbush intercontinental airportamerican airlinesflight divertedtwitter
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News