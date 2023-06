While it's unclear where the gas leak is coming from, County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth tweeted it was in the area.

Gas leak closes down Harris Co. Clerk's Office in Pasadena, officials say

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A gas leak forced the Harris County Clerk's Office Pasadena Annex to close on Friday, according to a tweet from County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth.

The building is located at 101 South Richey Street, and while it's unclear where the gas leak is coming from, we were told it was in the area.

SkyEye was above the office building at about 9:40 a.m. but saw hardly any work trucks or people present.