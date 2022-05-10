Woman accused of stealing Galveston yacht had drugs in her possession, police say

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was arrested on Monday after allegedly stealing a yacht and taking it on a joyride.Photos captured the moment 45-year-old Renee Waguespack of Webster was arrested on the dock outside the boat.According to Galveston police, someone reported the 52-foot Jefferson Monticello motor yacht, named "Loyalty," stolen around 11:45 a.m. They said it had been sailed away from its berth at 6130 Heards Lane.Later that afternoon, deputies with the Galveston County Sheriff's Office spotted "Loyalty" moored to a pier at 7560 Broadway, about two miles away from where it was stolen.At that address, police located Waguespack aboard the boat. She was arrested and charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, which is a state jail felony.After transporting Waguespack to the Galveston County Jail, officials discovered she had approximately four grams of a controlled substance on her person. She was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, which is a third-degree felony due to the weight.It was unclear how the woman was able to get aboard the boat and get access to the keys.