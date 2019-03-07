Galveston police looking for murder suspect Roshawn "Lo' Down" Crookshank

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for a suspect who's wanted for murder in Galveston.The family of Raymond Anderson, who was shot and killed last month in Galveston, is pleading with his suspected killer to turn himself in.According to authorities, Roshawn "Lo' Down" Crookshank shot and killed Anderson on Feb. 19 in the 2700 block of Avenue K.Anderson's family say the two knew each other, and that maybe Crookshank was settling a personal vendetta against Anderson."I just know he's not a good person and that he needs to be off the streets before he harms somebody else," said Anderson's mother Amanda Anderson.His sister, Robin Dennis said, "If you all know anything to come forward because it hurts, it really does. We just ask for justice that's all. That's my brother. He didn't deserve none of this. He was a good person."Police are asking law enforcement across Texas and Louisiana to be on the lookout for him.A cash reward is being offered for anyone providing information leading to his arrest.Police are urging anyone who has information about Crookshank's whereabouts to contact the Galveston Police Department at 409-795-1101 or anonymously by contacting Galveston County Crime Stoppers at 409-763-8477.