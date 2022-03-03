Galveston police investigating after possible remains found

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating after possible human remains were found Thursday in Galveston.
According to police, the discovery was made in the 2300 block of Avenue P1/2.
"This is an ongoing investigation that may take an extended amount of time to process," police said.
No additional information was immediately available but police said there will be a news conference at 6 p.m. with more updates.
