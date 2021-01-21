Celebrity homeowners win award after restoring Galveston's 'Kettle House'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5344130" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13's TJ Parker and HTX+ meet with the stars of DIY Network's "Big Texas Fix, who have restored more than 20 homes on the island.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two celebrity property owners can now boast a new award thanks to their unusual Galveston property.Owners Michael and Ashley Cordray, of DIY Network's "Big Texas Fix," renovated a home on the island that many refer to as the "Kettle House" due to its unique shape.The home, located at 14102 Mirimar Drive, was presented the Sally B. Wallace Preservation Award Honor Roll from Galveston's Historical Foundation for the remarkable craftmanship, preservation and renovation of the property.According to, "The annual award ceremony is named after the late Sally B. Wallace, one of the driving forces behind Galveston Island's preservation movement and a pivotal figure in saving the antebellum Ashton Villa from demolition."