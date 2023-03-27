Galveston ISD renames baseball field after former mayor and Ball High School star 'Bo' Quiroga

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Surrounded by family and friends, Galveston ISD renamed Tor Baseball Field after a former Ball High School star student-athlete and community leader Roger "Bo" Quiroga.

"It means the world to me to have this honor bestowed on me," Quiroga said. "Besides my daughter being born, my grandchildren being born, this is the top of the pinnacle."

Quiroga was instrumental in the Tor's deepest playoff run in high school baseball in 1971.

He pitched Ball High School to within one game of state. Shortly after the season ended, he was a first-round draft pick of the Washington Senators.

After his playing days were over, Quiroga moved back to Galveston and poured himself into the community. He coached youth baseball and eventually served three terms as mayor.

"After my baseball career was over, I could have gone anywhere to live. I chose to come back home and get involved in the community, and it was the best decision of my life," he said.

What makes this dedication so special is Quiroga was able to see this in person. He's been battling stage 4 cancer for three years.

"I think that's the biggest thing that comes out of this. I've got stage 4 cancer. Nobody knows when my next day is going to be, so to see it with my own eyes and not being in heaven and looking down means a whole lot," Quiroga said.