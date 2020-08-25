County by County: Breakdown of voluntary evacuations ahead of Laura

GALVESTON COUNTY
In the City of Galveston, leaders are encouraging people who live on the West End (Hwy 3005 West to the San Luis Pass) to evacuate Galveston Island. While Laura's track is still uncertain, they are asking residents to evacuate now because they may not have much time before the storm hits otherwise.
On Monday, The Gulf Health Care Center evacuated 58 of its nursing home residents. They will be moved to San Antonio.
NEW: Mandatory evacuations of nursing homes are underway in Galveston ahead of the storm. 58 residents of Gulf Coast Health Center are being moved tonight to San Antonio.
Galveston Island Transit services will be suspended beginning Tuesday according to an announcement on the city's Facebook page. The transit will remain closed until further notice.
Texas A&M at Galveston ordered the evacuation of students Tuesday, releasing this statement:
Tropical Storm Laura continues to remain a threat to the Texas coast with limited forecast confidence. Out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of the safety of our students, faculty and staff, Texas A&M University at Galveston is issuing a mandatory evacuation effective Tuesday, August 25. The timeline and access to campus is subject to change over the coming days based on weather conditions. Updated information will be published daily. All students, faculty and staff should monitor official communication channels for current information.
CHAMBERS COUNTY
The county has issued a voluntary evacuation order specifically targeted at residents whose homes are in low-lying or flood prone areas, or those whose homes have flooded during recent high-rain events.
HARRIS COUNTY
The county is looking at evacuations in its coastal communities.
In the City of Seabrook, a voluntary evacuation was issued for residents and businesses in low-lying areas in Seabrook, specifically lower Todville from Red Bluff south to SH 146 and Baywood Drive.
City of Nassau Bay Mayor Mark Denman has issued a voluntary evacuation recommendation for Nassau Bay's most vulnerable residents including the disabled and those with medical needs.
If you don't live near water, leaders said you should still get prepared.
"If you're not in an evacuation zone, be prepared to self-sustain yourself for about five days in case we do get a worst case scenario," said deputy coordinator for the Harris County Office of Emergency Management, Francisco Sanchez.
Due to the pandemic, several items, such as masks, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes have been added to the list of must-have items.
Since Tropical Storm Laura continues to change its direction, leaders urge residents to take this event seriously, and be prepared to evacuate.
"Anytime we have a potential for a major hurricane to approach the Houston, Galveston region, we need to be very concerned," said Sanchez.
