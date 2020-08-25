tropical weather

County by County: Breakdown of voluntary evacuations ahead of Laura

By
GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With the path of Tropical Storm Laura still uncertain as it approaches the Gulf, these counties have issued voluntary evacuations to make sure their residents are prepared ahead of its landfall.

GALVESTON COUNTY

In the City of Galveston, leaders are encouraging people who live on the West End (Hwy 3005 West to the San Luis Pass) to evacuate Galveston Island. While Laura's track is still uncertain, they are asking residents to evacuate now because they may not have much time before the storm hits otherwise.

On Monday, The Gulf Health Care Center evacuated 58 of its nursing home residents. They will be moved to San Antonio.



Galveston Island Transit services will be suspended beginning Tuesday according to an announcement on the city's Facebook page. The transit will remain closed until further notice.



Texas A&M at Galveston ordered the evacuation of students Tuesday, releasing this statement:

Tropical Storm Laura continues to remain a threat to the Texas coast with limited forecast confidence. Out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of the safety of our students, faculty and staff, Texas A&M University at Galveston is issuing a mandatory evacuation effective Tuesday, August 25. The timeline and access to campus is subject to change over the coming days based on weather conditions. Updated information will be published daily. All students, faculty and staff should monitor official communication channels for current information.

CHAMBERS COUNTY

The county has issued a voluntary evacuation order specifically targeted at residents whose homes are in low-lying or flood prone areas, or those whose homes have flooded during recent high-rain events.

HARRIS COUNTY

The county is looking at evacuations in its coastal communities.

In the City of Seabrook, a voluntary evacuation was issued for residents and businesses in low-lying areas in Seabrook, specifically lower Todville from Red Bluff south to SH 146 and Baywood Drive.

City of Nassau Bay Mayor Mark Denman has issued a voluntary evacuation recommendation for Nassau Bay's most vulnerable residents including the disabled and those with medical needs.

READ MORE: Tropical storm slashes southeast of Puerto Rico

If you don't live near water, leaders said you should still get prepared.

"If you're not in an evacuation zone, be prepared to self-sustain yourself for about five days in case we do get a worst case scenario," said deputy coordinator for the Harris County Office of Emergency Management, Francisco Sanchez.

Due to the pandemic, several items, such as masks, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes have been added to the list of must-have items.

Since Tropical Storm Laura continues to change its direction, leaders urge residents to take this event seriously, and be prepared to evacuate.

"Anytime we have a potential for a major hurricane to approach the Houston, Galveston region, we need to be very concerned," said Sanchez.

Stay updated on daily forecasts and severe weather updates on ABC13's weather page.

SEE ALSO: Can two storms turn into a mega-storm.

Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherharris countygalveston countyabc13 hurricane guideevacuationtropical stormtropical weathereye on the gulfhurricanesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TROPICAL WEATHER
Voluntary evacuation in effect for some coastal residents
Here's what Tropical Storm Laura looks like from space
Galveston Co. issues disaster declaration due to storms
Brazosport ISD first to dismiss classes ahead of storm
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Watch and TS Watch in effect for parts of SE Texas
Laura could cause evacuations through Houston, mayor says
Red Cross officials start getting shelters ready
H-E-B temporarily changes hours as Texans prepare for storms
Here's what Tropical Storm Laura looks like from space
Brazosport ISD first to dismiss classes ahead of storm
If evacuations are ordered, here's what to know
Show More
Hurricane prep kits done on a budget
Galveston Co. issues disaster declaration due to storms
Map shows where Houstonians report the most flooding
Credit card skimmers found at Friendswood gas station
Community seeks answers in case of missing 2-year-old
More TOP STORIES News