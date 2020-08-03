Galveston County Sheriff's Office deputy dead at age 68

Deputy Michael "Mickey" Stevens died while at a UTMB hospital, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
"It is with great sadness to report the loss of a member of our Sheriffs Office family," Trochesset said. "Please join me in praying for his family during this difficult time."
He was born on May 31, 1952 in Galveston, Texas and graduated from Ball High School, according to his obituary.
Stevens started his law enforcement career as a patrol officer with the Galveston County Sheriff's Office. He later moved to El Paso to work in security in the oil and gas industry but returned back to Galveston seven years ago.
The deputy's cause of death is unknown at this time. He will be buried with honors on Thursday.