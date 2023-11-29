League City man admits to watching child porn for 15 years, didn't see big deal, authorities say

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A League City man faces a list of charges after he allegedly admitted to watching child pornography for years and did not see what the big deal was, police said.

On Nov. 22, the Galveston County Sheriff's Office executed a warrant at an apartment in the 400 block of Constellation Boulevard in League City.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Arnold Harbuck, 51, and his wife were inside the apartment at the time. Following a search, detectives found evidence of child porn, 12.8 grams of meth, and five firearms.

Authorities said Harbuck admitted he'd watched child porn for 15 years and didn't see what the deal was.

He was charged with two counts of child porn, one count of possession with intent to promote child porn and possession of a controlled substance.

He was taken to Galveston County jail and given a $120,000 bond.