Galveston Co. health officials offer update on COVID-19 cases

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Galveston County health officials are offering an update after Gov. Greg Abbott announced more than 10 percent of hospital bed capacity in the county is made up of COVID-19 patients.Galveston Co. health provide update on COVID-19 casesAs of Tuesday, the county added 66 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total cases to 1,378.Of that total count, the county said 308 are tied to long-term care facilities, which includes residents and employees.Plus, 33 of the 40 deaths reported by health district are also related to long-term care facilities."It's important to note that 10 percent figure includes Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates currently being treated at the UTMB TDCJ Hospital and as well as hospitalizations for the state's Trauma Service Area R, which includes Galveston County and eight other counties," read a statement by Galveston County.