shooting

Suspect arrested and charged for shooting a man on Westheimer Road, Houston police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Suspect arrested and charged in shooting at Galleria Mall

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Charges have been filed against a suspect arrested late Tuesday in the shooting of a man on Westheimer Road last Saturday.

Deon Darrelle Henderson, 25, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

The victim, 28, was taken to an area hospital, where he was described as critical but stable shortly after the shooting. Police say he remains listed as stable at the hospital as of Wednesday.

Patrol officers responded to a shooting call at the mall Saturday near the Shake Shack and Cheesecake Factory and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, officials said.

Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. Further investigation led to the identification and charging of Henderson.

There is no known motive in this case.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonarrestmallshots firedshootingguns
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Bond reinstated for teen accused of shooting his girlfriend 22 times
Pearland man accused of randomly shooting at driver, deputies say
New Mexico fines production company of Alec Baldwin's 'Rust'
A$AP Rocky arrested at airport in connection with Hollywood shooting
TOP STORIES
Bond reinstated for teen accused of shooting his girlfriend 22 times
Houston City Council approves security camera ordinance in 15-1 vote
Volunteers search Bear Creek Park for missing 24-year-old woman
Early morning commuters find driver shot in head inside wrecked Jeep
HPD search for suspect who robbed woman in SW Houston office building
Jose Altuve's hamstring strain lands him on 10-day IL
Muggy, warm and breezy Wednesday
Show More
Judge recuses herself from case involving Harris Co. senior staffers
At least 4 people injured in fire at Prairie View A&M dorm building
Pearland man accused of randomly shooting at driver, deputies say
Suspects 'hunted' for man shot and killed outside motel, HPD says
'Space City' uniforms set Astro-nomical MLB sales record
More TOP STORIES News