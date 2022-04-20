Suspect arrested and charged for shooting a man on Westheimer Road, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Charges have been filed against a suspect arrested late Tuesday in the shooting of a man on Westheimer Road last Saturday.Deon Darrelle Henderson, 25, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon.The victim, 28, was taken to an area hospital, where he was described as critical but stable shortly after the shooting. Police say he remains listed as stable at the hospital as of Wednesday.Patrol officers responded to a shooting call at the mall Saturday near the Shake Shack and Cheesecake Factory and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, officials said.Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. Further investigation led to the identification and charging of Henderson.There is no known motive in this case.Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.