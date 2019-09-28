Funeral services set for fallen deputy

The funeral ceremony for Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal will be Wednesday 10/2 at the Berry Center, 8877 Barker Cypress. Sikh religious ceremony at 10:30 a.m., law enforcement ceremony at 11:30. Public welcome at both, space permitting. #hounews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) September 28, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Funeral services have been set for Sandeep Dhaliwal, the Harris County Sheriff's deputy who was gunned down during a traffic stop Friday.The public is invited to a law enforcement ceremony and a Sikh religious ceremony on Wednesday, October 2, at the Berry Center in Cypress.Dhaliwal, a 10-year veteran of HCSO, was the first member of the Sikh community to join the sheriff's office. He's survived by his wife and three children.