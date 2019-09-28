Funeral services set for fallen deputy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Funeral services have been set for Sandeep Dhaliwal, the Harris County Sheriff's deputy who was gunned down during a traffic stop Friday.

The public is invited to a law enforcement ceremony and a Sikh religious ceremony on Wednesday, October 2, at the Berry Center in Cypress.



Dhaliwal, a 10-year veteran of HCSO, was the first member of the Sikh community to join the sheriff's office. He's survived by his wife and three children.

RELATED: Community gathers to pay respects to fallen Harris County Deputy
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfuneraldeputy involved shootingofficer killed
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Community gathers to pay respects to fallen HCSO Deputy
Suspect given no bond in murder of Harris County Sheriff's deputy
Slain deputy carried the torch for the entire community
'Pioneering' deputy dies after being shot from behind: sheriff
José José, Mexico's legendary 'Prince of Song,' dies at 71
Woman hit and killed by driver overnight near North Loop
Person in wheelchair hit by car near Montrose Friday night
Show More
Timeline of fatal deputy shooting
Neighbor tried to save deputy who was shot to death
Radio broadcasts capture search for deputy's shooter
Sikh members say slain deputy was 'strong willed and determined'
HCSO deputy fires weapon after suspect tries to hit him with truck
More TOP STORIES News