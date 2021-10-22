SkyEye13 captures video of Bay City funeral home destroyed in fire

BAY CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Bay City Fire Marshal's Office said there were no diminished souls after a funeral home fire that completely destroyed the building Friday afternoon.The Bay City Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in the 2300 block of Avenue I around 10:52 a.m., officials said.It took firefighters about 3.5 hours to control the fire, according to a statement from officials.Police confirmed all employees safely exited the building so there were no injuries. Firefighters were at scene investigating what may have caused the fire.The funeral home was still fully function and will be handling business as usual out of their location in Palacios, Texas.