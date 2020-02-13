ABC13 Vault

ABC13 VAULT: Man grooms poodle's hair and wife's hair too

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fifty-eight years ago on this day, KTRK's own Betty Rogers spoke with a man that not only colored and groomed poodles' hair, he also did his wife's hair too!

The man said he went to veterinary school in Germany and received his license to groom pets, but he doesn't only style pets.

The man said he is also responsible for dyeing his wife's hair.

"I tinted this and I bleached this," the man said.

He added that he was proud to color his wife's hair.

The man also mentioned the different haircut styles he does for dogs and described a special haircut he invented just for poodles.

This film clip is part of ABC13's continuing effort to restore and digitize its film library.
