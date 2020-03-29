Friends say goodbye to foreign exchange student with proper social distancing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A foreign exchange student is headed back to her home in Germany after spending time in Houston for about a year.

With the spread of the coronavirus all over the world, the student had to improvise while trying to say bye to all of the people she met in the United States.

She really wanted to say bye to her friends, but with the new social distancing order in Houston, things became a little complicated.

The student sat in a circle, making sure to be at least six feet apart, with a group of friends and told them goodbye.

Jason posted the picture on social media which read, "Saying goodbye in the age of COVID-19."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncovid 19 pandemicstudentscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump: No quarantine, but travel advisory for NYC area
HPD, HFD will now wear masks as COVID-19 cases increase
Boxer Maurice 'Termite' Watkins hospitalized with COVID-19
Wet cool front through Houston
Illinois reports death of infant with COVID-19
Firefighters responding to large grass fire in Galveston
Amazon delivery man caught on video spitting on package
Show More
810 and counting: Houston-area COVID-19 cases increasing
Tornado injures 3 after ripping through Arkansas
2nd coronavirus death reported in Houston as cases jump
Officials warning Lake Houston visitors in large groups
Owners of Three Brothers Bakery share advice to small business owners
More TOP STORIES News