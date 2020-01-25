Friend of victim shares moments leading up to fatal explosion

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5877022" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A friend of one of the possible victims was on the phone with him as he arrived to work and said he smelled gas.

After at least two people were killed in a huge explosion felt across Houston. Authorities are now in recovery mode.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Early Friday morning, a neighbor who lives five miles away from Watson Grinding said she felt the plant explosion."I did feel it shake the house. It was pretty strong," Bobbie said.Just five minutes earlier, she'd been on the phone with her friend.He works at the Watson Grinding plant and always arrives early."They have a gym. He usually gets his workout early before he starts work," she said.But on Friday, he had a concern. He told Bobbie over the phone that he smelled something strange."He goes, 'Hey, something is not right.' I'm like why? And he's like, 'I'm here in the parking lot at my job and I just smell something really, really funny'. He goes, 'It smells like gas.'"Then, Bobbie says her friend walked towards the building."He said, 'Let me walk up to the door.' So he walked to the door and he said, 'I can hear a very loud hissing sound.'"A co-worker arrived as he looked into the issue. He told her that he'd call back minutes later.She heard the explosion, and Bobbie hasn't been able to reach him since."I saw the name of the plant, Watson and then I knew," said Bobbie.She said he has two daughters and a son in the Marines.Chief Acevedo has said one of the likely victims has a son in the Marines and he's urging the Marines to allow the son the return home.The family has contacted the Marines and the Marines said until there's 100% certainty, he will not be released."Marines, we need you to release that young man to get him home," Acevedo pled.Chief Samuel Pena identified the victims on Friday evening as Gerardo Castorena, Sr. and Frank Flores."He would have called me. We had a date tonight. We had a date tonight," she said.