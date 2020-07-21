Society

Police chief to 89-year-old left helpless by FedEx driver: 'I got your back'

FREEPORT, Texas (KTRK) -- After an 89-year-old Freeport man got no help from a FedEx driver to get up from a fall, the Texas town's police chief sent the elderly resident a message: my officers and I will pick you up.

On Tuesday, the Freeport Police Department posted photos from Chief Ray Garivey's visit with Salomon Corona, who was captured on a doorbell camera asking for help from the delivery driver.

ORIGINAL STORY: 'Can't do that, boss' FedEx driver says no to helping fallen 89-year-old man

"There was some confusion with a delivery driver who came to Mr. Corona's house and was unable to assist him," the police department said on its Facebook page.

Of the chief's visit, Freeport PD said Garivey went to check on Corona and gifted him with a "Back the Blue" T-shirt and a police department ball cap.



"(Chief Garivey) assured Mr. Corona that Freeport PD was there for him in case he ever needed assistance and also provided the family with his cell number to call him direct," the post added.

Over the weekend, Corona's pleading with the unidentified driver went viral. The elderly resident was on his front porch when the interaction took place.

"Hello, help please," the man could be heard saying. "Give me a hand. I need to get up."

"I can't do that, boss," the driver said from a distance.

The 89-year-old man had fallen approximately 15 minutes before the delivery was made, according to his daughter, who added that her father has dementia and trouble with his legs.

After the incident, FedEx issued the following response:

"We extend our thoughts and concerns for the well-being of the person depicted in this video. The safety of our team members and customers in the communities that we serve is our highest priority. We are reviewing the circumstances behind this incident and will take the appropriate action."

MORE CAUGHT ON CAMERA:



Man de-escalates SE Houston arrest and helps calm suspect down: 'I don't want you to get hurt'
EMBED More News Videos

The video even caught the attention of Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, who says it should be a "training video for society."



Delivery driver caught on camera running over package repeatedly, destroying it
EMBED More News Videos

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfreeportfedexviral videoelderlycaught on videogood samaritanu.s. & worldsurveillance cameramust see videocaught on cameraviralsurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Senate GOP supports 2nd round of stimulus checks: McConnell
CDC: Antibody tests show COVID-19 rates 10x higher
Here's when high school football starts in Texas amid pandemic
Vanessa Guillen's family obtains humanitarian visas for funeral
$285 in food aid available per student for HISD families
Expect tropical downpours later this week
Are seniors at risk of COVID-19 if students return to school?
Show More
Tropical wave has 40% chance of developing over the Gulf
Walmart closing on Thanksgiving, giving more bonuses to thank employees
Couple under house arrest says they're getting hateful comments
COVID-19 task force member: 'We're at a watershed moment'
Houston Fire Dept. Captain Leroy Lucio dies from COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News