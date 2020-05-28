Torchy's Tacos giving out free tacos for a year to 2020 graduates

Torchy's Tacos is giving away free tacos for a year to 20 lucky 2020 high school and college graduates.
All you have to do is post a photo of yourself online wearing your cap and gown or holding your diploma.
🎓 2020 Grads, post a photo in your cap and gown or with your diploma and tell us your “Taco Dreams” for your future. Tag your school, @TorchysTacos and use #TorchysClassOf2020. Entries accepted now through 6/5/20. Visit https://t.co/rubpcEgGpe for official rules and more info! pic.twitter.com/ZHRB4rTmZU— Torchy's Tacos (@torchystacos) May 27, 2020
In the caption, the Texas taco mogul wants you to write about your plans for the future using the hashtag #TorchysClassof2020.
The contest is happening now and runs through June 5.