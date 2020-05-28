Torchy's Tacos giving out free tacos for a year to 2020 graduates

🎓 2020 Grads, post a photo in your cap and gown or with your diploma and tell us your “Taco Dreams” for your future. Tag your school, @TorchysTacos and use #TorchysClassOf2020. Entries accepted now through 6/5/20. Visit https://t.co/rubpcEgGpe for official rules and more info! pic.twitter.com/ZHRB4rTmZU — Torchy's Tacos (@torchystacos) May 27, 2020

Hey 2020 grads, listen up! (Especially if you love free tacos)Torchy's Tacos is giving away free tacos for a year to 20 lucky 2020 high school and college graduates.All you have to do is post a photo of yourself online wearing your cap and gown or holding your diploma.In the caption, the Texas taco mogul wants you to write about your plans for the future using the hashtag #TorchysClassof2020.The contest is happening now and runs through June 5.