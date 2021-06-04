Community & Events

Free and inexpensive things to do on Galveston Island

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you are ready to get back to the beach but are on a budget, we have you covered. We asked the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau for ideas under $10 and they really came through.

First up, Sand Castle Days on Stewart Beach. Every Saturday during the summer, the whole family can learn how to create amazing sand creations from professional sandcastle builders. You do not have to pre-register, but be sure to bring your own sandcastle buckets and shovels.

Next, how about the Family Beach challenge? Stewart Beach transforms into a gigantic obstacle course, including bean bags, battleships and a limbo challenge. It happens on the second Sunday of June, July and August from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you want to explore, the African American History Tour takes you to the island's many historically Black institutions and monuments. It's a self-guided app and can be customized based on your interests and time.

Then there is the Bucket Brigade. Explore the creatures and features that make Galveston beaches so unique.

Tours offer hands-on activities where you can explore the water, seaweeds and so much more.

The tours start on Stewart Beach on Saturdays and Sundays and last about 45 minutes.

If you want to explore the city, check out Turtles About Town. It's also a self-guided tour that takes you throughout the island to discover more than 50 Kemp's Ridley sea turtle sculptures. The tour raises awareness for conservation and preserving the endangered sea turtles.

The Tree Sculpture Tour will have you passing by more than 30 sculptures commissioned by residents. Artists made their creations from damaged trees to express the homeowners' personality and history on the island.

The tour is self-guided and free of charge. You can also visit the Galveston Historic Seaport and tour Tall Ship ELISSA. Tickets are $10 for adults and kids under 5 are free.

One more thing to do: the Ocean Star Oil Rig Museum. It offers videos, interactive exhibits and plenty of information.

Tickets are also $10 for adults and kids under 6 are free.

