Need legal advice? A new, free resource for help is coming to Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- People reach out to ABC13 wondering where they can get affordable or free legal help for issues such as evictions or apartment disputes.

There's good news on that front because soon, a new resource in Downtown Houston at Judge Steve Duble's office located at 1302 Preston St.

The Harris County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, Place 2, said the free resources will be geared towards the kind of cases that his office sees on a daily basis.

"Evictions, landlord-tenant disputes, small claims, debt collection," Duble said, describing some of the cases he presides over.

Duble explained that many people who are involved in those cases could use some assistance from a legal perspective.

"Most of the litigants who come into this court are self-represented," he said. "Hopefully, it will help them understand the issues, and they can use it as a mini law library."

The center is the result of a $25,000 grant recently received by Duble's office and will be equipped with computers, written materials, and a printer.

The judge said the computers would only contain legal resources and thus wouldn't be available for surfing the web.

They also hope to have someone in the center at all times to assist in finding resources, but Duble said they can't give legal advice.

"This will be helpful to close the gap and increase access to justice," Duble said.

He said they hope to have the center open by the first part of February, and added that you won't have to be a resident of Harris County to take advantage of its resources.

