Lucille's giving away thousands of meals in Third Ward today as part of annual holiday giveaway

Chris Williams, owner of Lucille's Fine Southern Foods, is hosting his annual 1913 Lucille's Conscious Community Collective holiday meal giveaway.
He and his team will distribute 5,000 meals to families at Emancipation Park and 1,500 more will be delivered to others in the Third Ward.
Tuesday, dozens of volunteers prepared and packed meals in anticipation for the giveaway.
"With this drive that we're doing, with the partnership with Emancipation Park and the Kinder Foundation, we've been able to triple the impact," Williams said. "There's never been a time where it's more important."
Families will also receive H-E-B gift cards.
The giveaway will be held at Emancipation Park from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Recipients in cars will be asked to have their vehicle trunks open at the site in order to receive their holiday meal. Walk-ups and bus riding guests will be asked to observe social distancing guidelines and wear masks.
To have meals delivered to your home, you must RSVP on the restaurant's website.