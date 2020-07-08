Texas students given access to thousands of books, news articles for summer reading through TEA partnership

The Texas Education Agency, along with Renaissance, a student assessment and practice solutions creator, announced in a June 23 news release a partnership that gives students unlimited access to enhanced digital books in English and Spanish with optional reading supports, such as naturally recorded audio, text highlighting and an embedded dictionary, for the summer.
"We couldn't be more excited to work with educators across the great state of Texas," Renaissance CEO Chris Bauleke said in the release. "We're thrilled that so many families and their children will get to experience myON for the first time this summer-helping parents keep their children engaged, learning and prepared for fall."
The myON Reader gives students in pre-K through 12th grade access to enhanced fiction, nonfiction and graphic novels at a wide range of reading levels, according to its website.
Students can access myON on almost any device and read as many books or articles as they like. They can also download up to 20 digital books at a time for offline reading.
To gain access, students can go to www.myon.com and enter the following information.
- School name: Get Texas Reading
- Username: read
- Password: myon
The announcement comes as TEA data finds that about 11.3% of the overall student population either did not complete assignments or did not respond to teacher outreach for some period of time this spring during the coronavirus pandemic.
