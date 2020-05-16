Arts & Entertainment

Fred Willard, comedic actor known for 'Best in Show' and 'Modern Family,' dies at 86

Fred Willard poses in the pressroom at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday, April 26, 2015, in Burbank. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES -- Fred Willard, the beloved comedic actor best known for his roles in such films as "Best in Show," "Anchorman" and "This is Spinal Tap," died in his sleep Friday evening, his daughter confirmed to KABC. He was 86.

Willard, a sketch-comedy master whose career in show business spanned more than 50 years, also appeared in such TV series as "Fernwood 2 Night" and "Modern Family."

"He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end," his daughter Hope said. "We loved him so very much. We will miss him forever."

Willard was also part of the new comedy series "Space Force," starring Steve Carell, which is set to premiere on Netflix on May 29.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

