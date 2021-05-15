road repair

Fred Hartman Bridge undergoing emergency repair this weekend

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- At least one lane of the Fred Hartman Bridge in Baytown will be closed for an emergency pavement repair this weekend.

The repair is taking place on the northbound lane of Highway 146 and is expected to take until at least Monday morning, according to TxDOT.

TxDOT tweeted the following photo of the cracked pavement that needs repairing.



Several more lanes may need to be shut down for the road work. No major delays have been reported.

The bridge spans the Houston Ship Channel between La Porte and Baytown.

