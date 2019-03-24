History of Fred Hartman Bridge

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Traveled by thousands of commuters every day, the Fred Hartman Bridge opened in 1995 and connects La Porte to Baytown.Hartman was the editor and publisher of the Baytown Sun newspaper, which today is in its 99th year of production.Recently, former coworkers and family gathered to share their stories about Hartman with us. Many say he was a southern gentleman, and knew almost everyone in town.When the decision was made to name the bridge after him, everyone here agreed it was the best decision.