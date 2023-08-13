Body found wrapped in plastic while deputies searching for missing man in Tomball, officials say

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people are charged after a body was found wrapped in plastic and duct-taped while deputies were searching for a missing man in northwest Harris County, according to deputies.

On Saturday, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a welfare check at 11555 Ezekiel Road at about 7:32 p.m. for 32-year-old Francisco Romero after his wife reported him missing.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found a human body wrapped in black plastic and secured with duct tape, according to HCSO.

Authorities haven't yet identified the body.

Homicide investigators arrested 49-year-old Narciso Banos and 42-year-old Francisca Carrizales, his wife, after they admitted to their role in the body found, according to deputies.

Banos was charged with murder, and Carrizales was charged with tampering with a human corpse, according to the sheriff's office.

The couple was booked into the Harris County Jail.

This investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at (713) 274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477).