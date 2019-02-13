Four teens between 15 and 17 years old are charged with robbery, after allegedly stealing women's purses at gunpoint in the middle of the day.Police say the teens are tied to six robberies that happened in a span of about three hours in southwest Houston.The robberies all happened on Jan. 30.In each case, the target was female.According to police, one woman was standing outside, while other victims were walking. Another was at a bus stop on Beechnut near Boone.The robbers showed a gun in all but one of the cases."In this case, what may have happened is, these guys are driving around looking for what they think is an easy victim, and in this case, they're women carrying purses," said Det. Jeff Brieden o Houston Police Department.Court records say between all of the robberies, there was a common link: a stolen black Cadillac.Police arrested two 15-years-olds, a 16-year-old and 17-year-old Bryant Benitez.The 15-year-olds are charged with one robbery: the 16 year-old is charged in four of the robberies: and the 17-year-old is charged in two of the robberies."They don't necessarily care what kind of impact it's going to have on these people's lives but it is traumatic. It never leaves you," said Brieden.One of the 15-year-old robbers was parking the stolen black Cadillac at the apartment complex where he lives when he was arrested by police.