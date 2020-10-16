Education

Fort Bend ISD warns students, parents of fake website posing as district

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend County ISD says a fake website is trying to get the passwords of both students and staff members.

The district alerted students and staff on its Twitter account Thursday afternoon after receiving reports about the fraudulent website.

"Fort Bend ISD's Information Technology Department has received reports about a fraudulent website, which resembles the likeness of a Fort Bend ISD website, in an attempt to obtain password information," the district tweeted.

If any parents or students accidentally visited the fake website, the district asks you to to change your password or call the district's customer support center.

The official webpage to change your password information is my.fortbendisd.com.





